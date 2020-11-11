An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP
US plans sale of F-35 fighters to United Arab Emirates in US$23 billion arms deal
- Move is aimed at deterring potential threats from Iran, despite Israel’s concerns it could change the balance of power in the Middle East
- Plan follows the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE
