An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP
An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

US plans sale of F-35 fighters to United Arab Emirates in US$23 billion arms deal

  • Move is aimed at deterring potential threats from Iran, despite Israel’s concerns it could change the balance of power in the Middle East
  • Plan follows the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, Bahrain and the UAE

Topic |   US-Iran tensions
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:47am, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP
An F-35 flies over Hill Air Force Base in northern Utah in September 2015. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE