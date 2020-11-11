A demonstrator holds a sign that says “no going backwards” outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg A demonstrator holds a sign that says “no going backwards” outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
US Supreme Court appears unlikely to throw out Obamacare after Republican challenge

  • Chief Justice John Roberts and fellow conservative Brett Kavanaugh signal they could join three liberal judges in eventual ruling, expected in June
  • President-elect Joe Biden slams right-wing litigation, which could strip 20 million Americans of health care, as ‘simply cruel and needlessly divisive’

Reuters
Updated: 5:34am, 11 Nov, 2020

