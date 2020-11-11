Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in an intensive care unit in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP
US sets daily record for coronavirus cases with more than 200,000 new infections
- The US remains the hardest-hit nation with more than 10 million cases and nearly 240,000 deaths
- Meanwhile, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro – who has downplayed the virus – lashed out with a homophobic rant
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
