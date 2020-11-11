Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Asian-Americans hope for less racism, a more inclusive society under Joe Biden

  • While Trump’s actions fuelled hatred against Asian-Americans as a whole, Biden is seen ‘trying to improve’ US race relations
  • Even those who don’t agree with the Democrat’s policies are looking forward to having a president who does not actively incite racism and division

Topic |   United States
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 6:15pm, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE