Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP
Asian-Americans hope for less racism, a more inclusive society under Joe Biden
- While Trump’s actions fuelled hatred against Asian-Americans as a whole, Biden is seen ‘trying to improve’ US race relations
- Even those who don’t agree with the Democrat’s policies are looking forward to having a president who does not actively incite racism and division
Topic | United States
Joe Biden shakes hands with a young Chinese boy in Yanzikou, a village north of Beijing, while chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee in 2001. Photo: AFP