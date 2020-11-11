US President Donald Trump pictured with Vice-President Mike Pence, left, at an election night party – one of the last times he spoke in public. Photo: Bloomberg
Donald Trump set to appear in public for first time since presidential election loss
- With the exception of visits to his golf club, Trump has remained at the White House since election day and last appeared before cameras six days ago
- Instead, he has offered a barrage of tweets alleging unfounded claims of irregularities in voting in several battleground states that went for Joe Biden
Topic | Donald Trump
