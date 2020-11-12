Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, take the stage during a rally in Philadelphia on November 2. Photo: AP
Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, poised to break stereotypes as second gentleman
- VP-elect’s husband plans to quit his law firm to support his wife’s career
- Jill Biden, meanwhile, wants to keep her teaching job while assuming role as next first lady
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
