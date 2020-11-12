Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announcing in Atlanta that election officials will conduct a recount of the state’s presidential vote; Democrat Joe Biden leads US President Donald Trump by more than 14,000. Photo: AP
Georgia to recount its presidential vote, state’s top election official says
- Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by more than 14,000 there, and Georgia’s secretary of state says the recount ‘will help build confidence’ in the outcome
- Trump allies claim voting irregularities, but nothing substantial, and the review is not expected to change results which give Biden 16 electoral votes
