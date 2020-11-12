US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
World /  United States & Canada

Why ‘Trump TV’ probably won’t be US president’s post-White House plan

  • Speculation about Trump’s future as a media entity has re-emerged after his election loss to Joe Biden
  • Challenging pay TV landscape means outgoing president may have better luck as a host or contributor than starting a new channel with his brand

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 5:53am, 12 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump gestures during an annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington in February 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE