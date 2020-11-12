Ron Klain, who has been appointed the next White House chief of staff, is pictured with Joe Biden in 2014 when Klain was the White House Ebola response coordinator. Photo: Reuters
US election: Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
- Klain coordinated the White House response to the Ebola crisis in 2014, and served as chief of staff to Biden when he was vice-president
- Donald Trump has not yet conceded the election and a key government agency is holding up funding and cooperation to Biden’s transition process
