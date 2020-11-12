Jeffrey Toobin has been fired after 27 years at The New Yorker, and is still on leave from CNN after the Zoom incident in October. Photo: AP
Jeffrey Toobin fired by The New Yorker after exposing himself on Zoom
- The well-known writer and CNN legal analyst was suspended last month after the incident during a video call
- Conde Nast confirmed he was no longer with the company and said it takes such workplace matters seriously
Topic | United States
Jeffrey Toobin has been fired after 27 years at The New Yorker, and is still on leave from CNN after the Zoom incident in October. Photo: AP