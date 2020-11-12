A student at the University of Texas at El Paso has a coronavirus test. People in El Paso have been instructed to stay home for two weeks after cases rose, overwhelming hospitals. Photo: AP
US coronavirus cases surge, as Texas passes 1 million infections and hospitals under pressure
- The US reported over 142,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, with hospitalisations also at new highs
- New York imposed tighter restrictions, with bars and restaurants to close at 10pm, while California is rapidly approaching a million cases
