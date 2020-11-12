US President Donald Trump stands in the rain during a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Trump makes public appearance, as White House remains frozen over US election result
- The US president visited Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day, but is not actively governing and has not attended intelligence briefings in weeks
- Despite his angry tweets about voter fraud, aides say he understands his predicament and believes he must show his supporters he is still fighting
Topic | United States
US President Donald Trump stands in the rain during a Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday. Photo: AP