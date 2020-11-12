People wearing face masks queue outside a shop amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua People wearing face masks queue outside a shop amid the coronavirus pandemic in New York earlier this year. Photo: Xinhua
Masks do protect wearers from Covid-19 after all, US CDC finally admits

  • The US national health agency initially said masks don’t safeguard the general public and are needed only by health care workers
  • It has now caught up with the mounting science that shows masks do indeed protect wearers by filtering out any incoming airborne droplets

DPA in Philadelphia

Updated: 5:25pm, 12 Nov, 2020

