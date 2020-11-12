Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally in North Carolina on November 1. Photo: AP
Donald Trump plans to run for president again in 2024, allies say
- Trump is continuing to publicly refuse to accept defeat in last week's election and has reportedly told allies that he plans to run again
- Last week, the outgoing US president’s former chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, also said the president would ‘absolutely’ run again in 2024
Topic | Donald Trump
Donald Trump dances after speaking at a campaign rally in North Carolina on November 1. Photo: AP