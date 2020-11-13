Ex-US president Barack Obama campaigns for his former running mate Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, on November 2. Photo: AFP Ex-US president Barack Obama campaigns for his former running mate Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, on November 2. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s exit not enough to bridge US divide, Barack Obama says in new book

  • American democracy ‘seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis’, ex-president says in A Promised Land, as he reflects on the four years since he left office
  • Obama ‘encouraged’ by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory, but says ‘no single election will settle the matter’

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:38am, 13 Nov, 2020

