Ex-US president Barack Obama campaigns for his former running mate Joe Biden in Miami, Florida, on November 2. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s exit not enough to bridge US divide, Barack Obama says in new book
- American democracy ‘seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis’, ex-president says in A Promised Land, as he reflects on the four years since he left office
- Obama ‘encouraged’ by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory, but says ‘no single election will settle the matter’
