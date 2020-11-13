Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo holds a yellow umbrella on her way to hand in her resignation letter in protest against the disqualification of four legislators by China’s National People's Congress Standing Committee. Photo: dpa
Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students amid China crackdown
- Immigration minister cites Beijing’s recent move to disqualify elected legislators in city as he unveils new rules for easier path to permanent residency
- Recent university graduates from Hong Kong can apply to work in Canada, while process to bring family members over will be accelerated
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
