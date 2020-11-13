A visitor with a face mask walks past the Huawei logo displayed at a trade show in Berlin in September. Photo: AFP A visitor with a face mask walks past the Huawei logo displayed at a trade show in Berlin in September. Photo: AFP
US Huawei prosecutors let accused Chinese professor return home

  • Bo Mao will plead guilty to smaller charge of making a false statement, while more serious counts of conspiracy and trade-secrets theft will be dismissed
  • Professor had initially been accused of stealing a computer chip on behalf of a Chinese company

A visitor with a face mask walks past the Huawei logo displayed at a trade show in Berlin in September. Photo: AFP
