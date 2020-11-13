Pope Francis, with then US Vice-President Joe Biden, waves from the US Capitol balcony in September 2015. Photo: AFP
Pope Francis congratulates Joe Biden, stepping into political fray
- Pontiff offers ‘blessings’ to US president-elect in phone call, after four years of clashes with Trump on China, climate change, immigration and other issues
- Biden has drawn fire from fellow American Catholics for his views on abortion rights
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Pope Francis, with then US Vice-President Joe Biden, waves from the US Capitol balcony in September 2015. Photo: AFP