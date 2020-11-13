Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP
Trump loyalists hit by new coronavirus wave after White House election party
- Latest cases in US president’s orbit include long-time adviser Corey Lewandowski and Republican lobbyist Jeff Miller
- Billionaire shipping magnates Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, who are among the Trump’s biggest donors, also tested positive, though they were not at the event
Topic | Donald Trump
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP