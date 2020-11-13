Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP
World /  United States & Canada

Trump loyalists hit by new coronavirus wave after White House election party

  • Latest cases in US president’s orbit include long-time adviser Corey Lewandowski and Republican lobbyist Jeff Miller
  • Billionaire shipping magnates Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein, who are among the Trump’s biggest donors, also tested positive, though they were not at the event

Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:13am, 13 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP
Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski (centre), with former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi (right), speaks outside the Pennsylvania Convention Centre in Philadelphia on November 5. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE