Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs testifies on Capitol Hill in May 2019. Photo: AP
politico | Top US cyber official expecting to be fired as White House frustrations hit agency protecting elections
- Chris Krebs is in the Trump administration’s crosshairs in part because of a website he created to debunk election-related misinformation
- Defence Secretary Mark Esper and other top Pentagon officials have already been forced out since president’s loss to Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
