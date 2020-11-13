US president-elect Joe Biden. To erase his advantage, Donald Trump would have to overtake the Democrat’s lead in at least three of the competitive swing states. Photo: AP
Biden projected to win Arizona, cementing victory in US election
- After more than a week of counting, Joe Biden is set to win the traditionally Republican state of Arizona, giving him 290 electoral votes
- But Donald Trump’s refusal to accept the result of the November 3 election has stalled the process of transitioning to a new administration
