Tesla boss Elon Musk took Covid-19 tests after experiencing symptoms, but got two different results. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk questions coronavirus tests, after getting two positive and two negative results
- The Tesla CEO said he took four Covid-19 tests on the same day after having symptoms of a common cold, describing the results as ‘extremely bogus’
- He could have been referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s rapid antigen test which was investigated for giving false-positive results
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Tesla boss Elon Musk took Covid-19 tests after experiencing symptoms, but got two different results. Photo: Reuters