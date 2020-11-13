Former US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AFP Former US national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AFP
‘Acknowledge the reality’ that Biden is president-elect, John Bolton tells Republicans

  • Former national security adviser says Republicans ‘may not like’ recognising Biden as the election winner, but the country deserves to give him the preparation he needs
  • He described the Trump campaign’s claims of widespread voter fraud as entirely baseless

Updated: 10:07pm, 13 Nov, 2020

