Microsoft said Russian and North Korean hackers have tried to steal valuable data from Covid-19 vaccine researchers. Photo: AP
North Korean, Russian hackers target Covid-19 vaccine researchers in US, India
- Microsoft said state-backed hackers have targeted more than half a dozen organisations involved in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research around the globe
- The allegations of cyber espionage come as world powers are jockeying behind the scenes in the race to produce a vaccine for the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
