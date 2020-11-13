Microsoft said Russian and North Korean hackers have tried to steal valuable data from Covid-19 vaccine researchers. Photo: AP Microsoft said Russian and North Korean hackers have tried to steal valuable data from Covid-19 vaccine researchers. Photo: AP
North Korean, Russian hackers target Covid-19 vaccine researchers in US, India

  • Microsoft said state-backed hackers have targeted more than half a dozen organisations involved in Covid-19 treatment and vaccine research around the globe
  • The allegations of cyber espionage come as world powers are jockeying behind the scenes in the race to produce a vaccine for the virus

Reuters
Updated: 10:46pm, 13 Nov, 2020

