politico | Joe Biden’s team reaches out to former defence secretary James Mattis’s officials for help with transition
- Conversations are in the early stages, particularly as Donald Trump has so far blocked the start of the transition process
- The Biden team will in the coming weeks be reaching out to more former officials who were appointed by Mattis
