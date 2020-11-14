Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP
Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP
World /  United States & Canada

Kim Ng makes history as first woman, first Asian-American general manager in Major League Baseball

  • Ng won three World Series rings during 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Ng, 51, becomes the fifth person to hold the Miami Marlins’ top position in baseball operations and succeeds Michael Hill

Topic |   Major League Baseball (MLB)
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:05am, 14 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP
Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE