Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP
Kim Ng makes history as first woman, first Asian-American general manager in Major League Baseball
- Ng won three World Series rings during 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers
- Ng, 51, becomes the fifth person to hold the Miami Marlins’ top position in baseball operations and succeeds Michael Hill
Topic | Major League Baseball (MLB)
Kim Ng was hired on Friday as general manager of the Miami Marlins. Photo: AP