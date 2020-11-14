White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, left, previously tested positive for Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
White House outbreak: Dozens of Donald Trump’s Secret Service officers infected with Covid-19
- It was reported that at least 30 uniformed Secret Service officers recently tested positive for the virus
- The outbreak was partly linked to a series of Trump rallies before the November 3 election, said The Washington Post
