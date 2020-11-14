Tesla chief executive Elon Musk says he has tested positive and negative for coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Tesla founder Elon Musk says he has tested positive – and negative – for Covid-19
- In a series of tweets, Musk said he had conflicting results from rapid ‘antigen’ tests for coronavirus
- Musk earlier this year dismissed concerns about the pandemic and fought lockdown orders in California
