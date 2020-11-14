LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride is a Democrat who was elected to serve as a senator in Delaware. Photo: Getty Images North America via AFP LGBT rights activist Sarah McBride is a Democrat who was elected to serve as a senator in Delaware. Photo: Getty Images North America via AFP
First transgender US state senator Sarah McBride says she wants to make a difference, not history

  • McBride said she feared a divided US Congress would block measures to advance LGBT rights such as the Equality Act
  • During Barack Obama’s presidency, McBride became the first transgender White House intern

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Updated: 8:28am, 14 Nov, 2020

