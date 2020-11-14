A woman is tested for Covid-19 at a hospital in Los Angeles. California has surpassed 1 million cases, with stricter restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the virus. Photo: Reuters
US sets new coronavirus record, as Biden adviser says no plans for nationwide lockdown
- Despite over 167,000 new daily cases, Joe Biden’s top Covid-19 adviser Vivek Murthy said restrictions should be raised or lowered depending on the spread
- States are reimposing restrictions while Dr Anthony Fauci recommended wearing face masks at Thanksgiving gatherings
