Adult film star Ron Jeremy is facing another case of sexual assault, after being arrested for raping a number of women. Photo: Reuters
US porn star Ron Jeremy sued by friend for sexual assault as he battles 35 charges
- The adult film actor, nicknamed ‘The Hedgehog’, is accused of pinning a friend against a wall in May, weeks before being arrested on other rape charges
- He faces a possible sentence of up to 330 years in prison if convicted of all charges
Topic | United States
