Because of the real-world challenges of vaccine distribution and supply, US health officials project that broad access will not be a possibility until summer 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: US plans to vaccinate 20 million people in December
- The government would begin vaccination within 24 hours after a shot secures emergency authorisation
- But health officials have not yet released a comprehensive plan to distribute any coronavirus vaccines, including how it will handle logistical challenges
Topic | Coronavirus US
Because of the real-world challenges of vaccine distribution and supply, US health officials project that broad access will not be a possibility until summer 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE