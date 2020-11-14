Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest the election result in North Las Vegas. Photo: AP
After assailing Fox News for calling Arizona in Biden’s favour, which way now for MAGA movement?
- The race is on to determine which media outlet will embrace Trumpism the tightest
- And the competition is driving the far-right MAGA echo chamber to cannibalise itself
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest the election result in North Las Vegas. Photo: AP