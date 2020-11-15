The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled for a Saturday launch but was delayed due to weather conditions. Photo: Getty Images/AFP The Falcon 9 rocket was scheduled for a Saturday launch but was delayed due to weather conditions. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
SpaceX launch expected to draw crowd of 500,000 as astronauts set for mission

  • The crewed mission is only the second time in almost a decade that astronauts will have launched from US soil
  • After a 27-hour ride, the four astronauts will reach the International Space Station for a six-month stay

Associated Press
Updated: 10:57am, 15 Nov, 2020

