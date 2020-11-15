Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters
World /  United States & Canada

Did Donald Trump finally just concede the US election?

  • The US president had previously refused to publicly acknowledge that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the November 3 election
  • On Sunday Trump appeared, almost as an aside in his ninth Twitter post of the morning, to concede

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:49pm, 15 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump reacts to early results from the 2020 US presidential election on November 4. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE