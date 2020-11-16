Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez leads a virtual prayer service at the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery and Mortuary in East Los Angeles on November 1. Photo: AP
In a moment of turmoil, Catholic bishops in the US hold a virtual meeting
- The Vatican released a report detailing how clerics failed to hold ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick to account over serial sexual misconduct
- The bishops will also discuss how the church can best respond to the coronavirus pandemic and to racism
Topic | Pope Francis
