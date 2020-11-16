President-elect Joe Biden after mass at St Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware on Sunday. Photo: Getty Images / AFP
Joe Biden team to hold meetings with pharmaceutical companies on coronavirus fight
- Ron Klain stressed the importance of establishing an effective distribution system for any vaccine
- Klain was named chief of staff as Biden begins to build an administration – even as Donald Trump refuses to concede
