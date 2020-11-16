New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York Cityon Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Andrew Cuomo threatens legal action over Donald Trump’s vaccine distribution plan
- ‘If the Trump administration does not … provide an equitable vaccine process, we will bring legal action to protect New Yorkers,’ said Cuomo
- Cuomo appealed to Trump to ‘spend your last months actually trying to help people and repairing the damage you have done’
Topic | Donald Trump
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at the Riverside Church in Manhattan, New York Cityon Sunday. Photo: Reuters