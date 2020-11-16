A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon capsule, is launched carrying four astronauts on November 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX rocket lifts off with astronauts aboard, as Elon Musk remains in quarantine
- The launch marked only the second time in nearly a decade that astronauts were set to rocket into orbit from the US
- Musk – who said on the eve of the launch that he ‘most likely’ contracted Covid-19 – was replaced in his official duties by SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell
Topic | United States
