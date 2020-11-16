People at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Getty Images/AFP People at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
US hits 11 million coronavirus cases, with 1 million recorded in less than a week

  • It took 300 days for the US to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state January 20
  • Michigan joined Washington and several other states in announcing renewed efforts to combat the pandemic

Updated: 11:36am, 16 Nov, 2020

People at a drive-in Covid-19 testing site in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
