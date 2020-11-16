A lab technician sorts blood samples inside a lab for a Covid-19 vaccine study. Photo: AFP
Moderna says its Covid-19 vaccine is 94.5 per cent effective based on clinical trials
- Together with Pfizer’s vaccine, the United States could have two vaccines authorised for emergency use in December
- A key advantage of Moderna’s vaccine is that it does not need ultra-cold storage like Pfizer’s, making it easier to distribute
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
