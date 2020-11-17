National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien speaks with reporters at the White House in October. Photo: AP
Trump aide Robert O’Brien promises ‘very professional transition’ to Biden administration
- ‘We’ve passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods,’ national security adviser tells Global Security Forum
- O’Brien’s comments are some of the firmest statements yet from a senior Trump official acknowledging Biden’s election victory
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
