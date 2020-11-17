A house that once belonged to ex-Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand in Needham, Massachusetts. Photo: The Boston Globe via AP
Tycoon Jie ‘Jack’ Zhao and Harvard coach Peter Brand charged in US$1.5 million bribery scheme
- The businessman allegedly bought Brand’s home for nearly double its assessed value in exchange for help getting his sons into the Ivy League university
- Prosecutors say Zhao also paid for the coach’s car and made college tuition payments on behalf of Brand’s son
Topic | Chinese overseas
