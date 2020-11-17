A US Marine gestures during an operation in Marjah, Helmand province, Afghanistan in February 2010. Photo: Reuters
politico | White House tells Pentagon to begin planning Afghanistan and Iraq drawdowns
- Troop levels will be cut to 2,500 in each country by January 15, just days before Trump leaves office
- News comes a week after a purge of top US defence officials, including Pentagon chief Mark Esper
Topic | War in Afghanistan
A US Marine gestures during an operation in Marjah, Helmand province, Afghanistan in February 2010. Photo: Reuters