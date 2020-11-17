Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pennsylvania. Photo: Erie Times-News via AP Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in a store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pennsylvania. Photo: Erie Times-News via AP
About 90,000 sex abuse claims filed against Boy Scouts of America

  • Number far exceeds what US lawyers expected by Monday deadline in organisation’s bankruptcy case
  • Compensation fund will be set up to pay out settlements to abuse survivors whose claims are upheld

Associated Press
Updated: 7:01am, 17 Nov, 2020

