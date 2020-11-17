US President-elect Joe Biden answers questions from the press in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Joe Biden warns ‘more people may die’ if Donald Trump keeps blocking transition
- After his meeting with CEOs and labour leaders, president-elect warns that pandemic must be brought under control for US economy to recover
- Biden hails positive results for Moderna’s Covid-19 shot and says he ‘wouldn’t hesitate’ to get vaccinated
