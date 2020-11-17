Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP
Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

  • Moderna experimental vaccine 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data
  • Vaccines needed to fight pandemic that has infected 55 million people and killed 1.3 million

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:15pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP
Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP
