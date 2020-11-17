Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
- Moderna experimental vaccine 95 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 based on interim data
- Vaccines needed to fight pandemic that has infected 55 million people and killed 1.3 million
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Gracelynn Blumenfeld, 8, visits with Santa through a transparent barrier in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Photo: AP