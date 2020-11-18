US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP
Joe Biden names top White House staff as he builds diverse team
- Ex-campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon will be deputy chief of staff, while campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond and adviser Steve Ricchetti take on senior roles
- The team includes four people of colour and five women.
US President-elect Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday. Photo: AP