A screen grab from a video shows an SM-3 Block IIA missile being launched from a US Navy ship to intercept a mock ICBM. Photo: US Missile Defence Agency handout
US shoots down mock intercontinental ballistic missile with ship-based interceptor
- Successful test is a first for the Pentagon, as previous trials had used land-based systems at underground silos
- While such defences protect the US against a North Korean strike, experts say they could push China and Russia to grow their nuclear arsenals
Topic | Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles
A screen grab from a video shows an SM-3 Block IIA missile being launched from a US Navy ship to intercept a mock ICBM. Photo: US Missile Defence Agency handout