Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Joe Biden speaks to Trump allies Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi
- Israeli PM had ‘warm’ conversation with US president-elect, while Indian leader called for cooperation on vaccines and conveyed greetings to VP-elect Harris
- Virtually all international leaders have congratulated US-president elect except Russia, Mexico, Brazil, North Korea and Slovenia.
