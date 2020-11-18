Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden speaks to Trump allies Benjamin Netanyahu and Narendra Modi

  • Israeli PM had ‘warm’ conversation with US president-elect, while Indian leader called for cooperation on vaccines and conveyed greetings to VP-elect Harris
  • Virtually all international leaders have congratulated US-president elect except Russia, Mexico, Brazil, North Korea and Slovenia.

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:38am, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
Indian artist Sagar Kambli puts the final touches on a painting showing US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris in Mumbai on November 8. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE